Julio Jones Odds: Falcons, Colts Favorites for WR's Team in 2021 amid Trade Rumors
Wide receiver Julio Jones is favored to remain with the Atlanta Falcons for the start of the 2021 season. DraftKings Sportsbook released odds for Jones' team to open the 2021 regular season, and the Falcons are a minus-150 favorite. They are followed by the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers at plus-500, the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots at +700 and the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans at +800.bleacherreport.com