The South Haven Rams opened the week with a game at Holland on Saturday November 24th. The Rams scored the opening goal in the first half, with Lorraine Young scoring from right in front of the goal off of a nice pass from Taylor Williams. Early in the second half Tania Villegas scored off a beautiful left footed shot into the upper corner, again assisted by Taylor Williams. The deeper Holland bench began to wear down the Lady Rams, with Holland replying with four goals later in the second half. South Haven played with no subs. The team gave a great effort, but Holland took advantage of the short handed Rams to walk away with a 4 – 2 victory.