Florence + The Machine Puts a Modern Spin on a Disney Classic with New Song “Call Me Cruella”
Florence + The Machine has released their take on “Call me Cruella” for Disney’s Cruella. It was announced last week that the band did have a song for the Cruella movie soundtrack. The originally inspired tune came from the 1961 Disney animation 101 Dalmatians, in which Roger is working on a song and improvises when Cruella DeVille visits her schoolmate (and wife of Roger) Anita. Disney’s Cruella will be released on May 28, 2021 and stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.music.mxdwn.com