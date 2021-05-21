newsbreak-logo
Florence + The Machine Puts a Modern Spin on a Disney Classic with New Song “Call Me Cruella”

By Kaido Strange
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence + The Machine has released their take on “Call me Cruella” for Disney’s Cruella. It was announced last week that the band did have a song for the Cruella movie soundtrack. The originally inspired tune came from the 1961 Disney animation 101 Dalmatians, in which Roger is working on a song and improvises when Cruella DeVille visits her schoolmate (and wife of Roger) Anita. Disney’s Cruella will be released on May 28, 2021 and stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

