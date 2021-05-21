How much the NBA values Tim Duncan’s career

The first time I was in a major city I was 16. I went to an away game of the local Bundesliga club. It was in Munich. Before that, the biggest city I had seen was Karlsruhe, a city of about 250,000 inhabitants close to the village I come from. I had been following the NBA for several seasons before my trip to Munich. And in my imagination any random NBA city — say San Antonio, Phoenix, or Milwaukee — was at least of the caliber of either Munich, Hamburg, or Berlin. Chicago or Denver? Same thing, I thought.