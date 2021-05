The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals last week shot down a request by a 37-year-old Donna man who is on Death Row to have DNA evidence in the Edinburg Massacre case tested. The high court made the ruling in Juan Raul Navarro Ramirez’s appeal, in which he argued that had a black ski mask with the word “POLICE” and a black beanie with an “8 Ball” logo been tested during his trial, the biological evidence would have been exculpatory and he would not have been convicted.