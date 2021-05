The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to preview the 2021 season. The AFC West should be one of the best divisions in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs will be motivated after falling short in the Super Bowl last year, the Los Angeles Chargers are excited to move forward with their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, the Las Vegas Raiders feel they made some improvements to become more competitive and the Denver Broncos appeared to have had one of the best drafts of any NFL team.