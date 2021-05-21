Glenn Close Opens Up About the 'Trauma' of Growing Up in a Cult

Oprah and Prince Harry have teamed up for a powerful five-part series on mental health, The Me You Can't See, which begins streaming on AppleTV+ on Friday, May 21. The show's first official trailer introduces the figures featured in the series, a blend of both recognizable names and civilians. Each of the cast members is introduced by their first name, perhaps to underline the universality of mental health: It affects all of us, whether we're celebrities or not. In the show, we'll hear from Lady Gaga (credited with her first name, Stefani, in the series); acclaimed actress Glenn Close; basketball player DeMar DeRozan; Chopped champion and chef Rashad Armstead; poet Hussain Manawar; US boxer Jimmy Fuchs; actor Zak Williams, Robin Williams's son, and many more people brave enough to share their stories.