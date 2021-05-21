newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon Wage War on Gadget Right-to-Repair Laws

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 1 day ago

..we need mandated software support for a certain period of time past last-sale. Perfectly functonal devices are rendered unusable because manufacturers refuse to maintain the software on the devices they sell. We need manufacturers to be required to provide software updates and support for the duration of a reasonable physical life-expectancy of the device. From my point of view, for a cell phone that period should be something like five years after date of end-of-sale.

yro.slashdot.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Updates#Apple Software#Apple Devices#Microsoft Devices#Time Microsoft#Software Support#Manufacturers#End Of Sale#Laws#Period
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
ComputersApple Insider

Apple Silicon M1 24-inch iMac review: Computing power for the masses

Stop us if you've heard this one before — Apple has a new line of colorful iMacs, and they're probably going to change computing forever. A month ago, Apple continued the inexorable extermination of Intel on the Mac. The latest Apple Silicon Mac is an update to the iMac lineup, but instead of reusing the enclosure from the previous processor architecture like it has done in the past, this time Apple has gone all out to rethink how the iMac looks and feels in its new 24-inch model.
Congress & CourtsPhone Arena

Judge zings Apple CEO Cook; says Apple shows no desire to address app developers' concerns

Now that Apple CEO Tim Cook's testimony is over and done with, on Monday both Epic and Apple should be able to present their closing arguments. Once done, Federal Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers will go through all of the testimony that was recorded during the two week trial that started with Epic CEO Tim Sweeney on the stand and ended with Apple's Cook answering questions under oath. Since this was a bench trial with no jury, the judge will release her decision by mid-August she said yesterday.
Businesstheubj.com

Apple v Epic: Tim Cook showed up on the substitute Epic lawful column

Apple supervisor Tim Cook took the testimony box his organization’s major fight in court with Epic Games over a supposed imposing business model. the hit computer game Fortnite, claims over iPhone. During his appearance, Mr Cook keeping control of the App Store helped keep iPhones secure. he couldn’t App Store...
BusinessEngadget

The Morning After: Tim Cook took the stand in the Epic vs. Apple trial

Friday was the last day of testimony in the trial between Epic and Apple, and it featured the most anticipated person to take the stand — Apple CEO Tim Cook. Karissa Bell covered all the important details, including some very pointed questions from US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, focusing on the often-rocky relationship Apple has with third-party developers.
Businessslashdot.org

Apple Accuses Microsoft of Using Epic in Legal Attack

It's not about the size or the risk. The accusation is if Microsoft wants to "inject their opinion" into the case without anyone being able to drag them in and start asking them questions and explore their bias and motivation behind those statements.. As long as they can "keep their name out of the courtroom", they're protected from actually being involved with the litigation, while still benefiting from having an influence on the proceedings.
ElectronicsEngadget

Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off right now at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Earlier this month, we saw the 512GB MacBook Pro M1 drop to...
Softwarealbuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft Office for Android finally gets dark mode

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Microsoft is finally adding a dark mode to its Office app for Android. While the Office app has been available on iOS and Android for more than a year, only the iOS version has included built-in dark mode support until now. According to The Verge,...
Businesstheregister.com

Google to venture where Apple soared and Microsoft crashed – physical retail

Google is to open its first physical retail store in New York, giving eager customers a chance to fondle the company's products in person. Well, as in person as pandemic restrictions currently allow. Google notes that shopping has changed "forever" due to COVID-19 so plans to restrict numbers of punters and keep everything as squeaky clean as possible.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 13 Design Shock

Production of Apple’s iPhone 13 range is ahead of schedule and it is set to deliver one of the biggest upgrades in iPhone history (literally). But now a new leak has revealed a design decision no-one saw coming. Spotted by CNet, Apple is said to be producing an eye-opening pink...
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft Edge, Chrome to get Windows 10 audio settings integration

In January of 2020, Microsoft switched Edge from their own rendering engine to the Chromium engine that powers Google Chrome. This move allowed Microsoft to enable support for features developed by Google, but Chrome has its own share of compatibility and performance issues, especially on Windows 10. Chromium-based browsers are...
Cell PhonesSearch Engine Roundtable

Google App Ads Adds Deep Linking Features, Analytics & Tools

Google announced a bunch of Google Ads updates to app based advertising, where you want to push people to your apps. The goal with these updates is to drive people back into your mobile app and increase engagement in your app. Google App campaigns on desktop. Now, on desktop search,...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Macs have 'unacceptable' levels of malware, says Apple exec

We live in strange times, with Apple’s software boss Craig Federighi claiming that the level of Mac malware is not acceptable. Criticizing the security of macOS is obviously uncharacteristic of an Apple executive. This came to light in the ongoing Apple vs. Epic civil trial over App Store royalties and...
InternetANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Photos’ Locked Folder will not sync across devices

One of the great things about Google Photos is that you are able to sync all your content across various devices. Despite the looming deadline of June 1 when users will not get unlimited per se, it’s still a pretty popular photo storage app. During the Google I/O conference, they announced some new features including a password-protected Locked Folder, which seemed to excite some people. However, there seems to be a limitation to this feature that Google didn’t actually announce.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google and Qualcomm are making neural network API updates easier on Android

Last year Qualcomm started rolling out its first chips for Android phones that supported upgradeable GPU drivers to optimize performance, so now it's doing a similar thing for on-device AI and machine learning. Droid-Life points out that during Google I/O, Google and Qualcomm have announced updatable neural network API drivers, representing a new model that will roll out along with Android 12.