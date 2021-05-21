Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon Wage War on Gadget Right-to-Repair Laws
..we need mandated software support for a certain period of time past last-sale. Perfectly functonal devices are rendered unusable because manufacturers refuse to maintain the software on the devices they sell. We need manufacturers to be required to provide software updates and support for the duration of a reasonable physical life-expectancy of the device. From my point of view, for a cell phone that period should be something like five years after date of end-of-sale.yro.slashdot.org