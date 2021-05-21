New I'll Be Gone in the Dark Episode Explores Michelle McNamara's Work on Another Cold Case

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 was a beautiful, poignant, and hauntingly heartbreaking episode. While it still faced a few plothole moments that are typical in almost any FTWD episode, it made up for it with a beautifully woven story that left tears in my eyes more than one time. This episode may end up being controversial because of its TV release on Mother’s Day, and for some it might even have needed a trigger warning before it started. But the episode had a powerful — if not heartbreaking — portrayal of a mother’s and her child’s love.