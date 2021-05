ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC) invites the community to once again participate in a 21-Day Equity Challenge to build our collective’s awareness on the ways that bias, prejudice, privilege, and oppression show up in our work and lives. UWWC has a vision that by 2030, your zip code will no longer predict your opportunity in life. At present in Washtenaw County, it does. This year’s Challenge will launch on Juneteenth (June 19, 2021), in recognition of the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.