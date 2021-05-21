newsbreak-logo
Oregon State

Utility companies get OK for planned outages in Oregon during 2021 wildfire season

By KATU Staff
KVAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Public Utility Commission has approved a set of temporary rules for the upcoming 2021 wildfire season, including controlled blackouts, otherwise referred to as "public safety power shutoffs" (PSPS). The rules cover the use of shutoffs, as well as utility reporting requirements. While it's a common...

