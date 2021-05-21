newsbreak-logo
Paradox has finally caved to the demands for Victoria 3

By Fraser Brown
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Nearly 11 years after the launch of Victoria 2, Paradox has at last surrendered to the noble soldiers relentlessly asking about, predicting and demanding Victoria 3. Paradox announced the sequel during PDXCon, easily the biggest reveal of the show, but we don't know when we'll have it in our hands.

