House GOP Leaders Want IDES Offices Immediately Opened

(MissouriNet) — A group of Missouri Republicans is calling on Governor Parson to convene a special session of the Legislature to pass changes to the election process. Republican members of the Missouri House Committee on Elections and Elected Officials have written to the governor asking for the special session upon adjournment of the current session. Representative Dan Shaul, a Republican from eastern Missouri’s Imperial, chairs the committee. The members say Senate leadership has “held up” several election-related bills, including a proposed voter ID requirement, changes to the initiative petition process, and “protection from mass mail-in voting and ballot harvesting.” The regular session ends Friday.