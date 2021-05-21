Victoria 3 will let you conquer the world from the negotiating table
Victoria 3 is a longstanding meme among Paradox fans. Victoria 2 was one of the last games to launch before the arrival of Crusader Kings 2, which marked the start of a new era for the studio. That was followed up by Europa Universalis 4, then Hearts of Iron 4, but as the years went by there was no mention of another sequel for its deeply political grand strategy series. "Victoria 3 when?" players would ask, but the response was only ever a wry grin or a look of exhaustion. Under every tweet from Paradox, every hint about a new game, you'd find people asking about Vicky 3. And now it can stop, because it is indeed coming.www.pcgamer.com