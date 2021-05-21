newsbreak-logo
St. Pete's Brick Street Farms lands investment from Lykes Bros.

By Luke Torrance
bizjournals
 1 day ago

The investment was announced at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Ciccio Restaurant Group’s newest concept is coming to Fourth Street in St. Pete

Jay & Luigi will be located at 3201 4th Street North, which was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai. While world travelers are still waiting for the borders to open back up, St. Pete residents will soon be able to escape to Italy by visiting Jay & Luigi, a fast-casual Italian trattoria opening in July at 3201 4th Street North. The restaurant space was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai.
Irving, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Irving-based medical technology firm raises $830M investment from Sixth Street-led group

Irving-based Caris Life Sciences, an innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence (AI) focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced an $830 million growth equity round at a post-money valuation of $7.83 billion. With this investment, Caris has raised approximately $1.3 billion in external financing since 2018. This financing represents one of the largest capital raises in precision medicine and includes a diverse syndicate of leading investors.
Healthstpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete behavioral health company rebrands

May 22, 2021 - IMCS Group will change its name to Ascellus Behavioral Health, effective Monday, May 24. IMCS is a St. Petersburg company that specializes in mental health treatment for workers who’ve been injured on the job. The company received an $8 million capital investment in July, with an additional investment of an undisclosed amount in November, and has been growing rapidly. In an email, CEO Lori Daugherty said technology advances and increased acceptance of the role of mental health in healing have driven the demand for integrated provider services. Although the company has expanded, renamed and redesigned its brand identity, the team will remain the same, she said.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

What Expectations Should Landlords Establish for Tenants With Pets?

Andrew Syrios has been investing in real estate for over a decade and is a partner with Stewardship Investments, LLC along with his brother Phillip and father Bill. Stewardship Investments focuses on buy and hold and particularly the BRRRR strategy—buying, rehabbing, and renting out houses and apartments throughout the Kansas City area.
Real Estatestpetecatalyst.com

Developer will buy Tyrone property slated for sports complex, reassess potential use

May 21, 2021 - St. Pete's LLC has formally withdrawn plans to build a sports complex and apartments at 1501 72nd St. N. The company is considering other options that would be allowed under existing zoning and future land use map categories, according to a May 19 update on the city of St. Petersburg's website. Les Porter, president of Porter Development, which wanted to develop the project, told the St. Pete Catalyst Friday morning that he plans to buy the property and then reassess development options. "After spending two years of due diligence on this property, we are confident in the quality of the real estate we are purchasing," Porter said. The site formerly was occupied by Raytheon, an aerospace and defense firm that has been cleaning up groundwater contamination on site. The St. Petersburg City Council voted in February to back the project, despite fierce opposition from some neighbors. Forward Pinellas, a countywide land use and transportation planning agency, voted in March against recommending approval of the plan to the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners.
Toledo, OHpointandshoreland.com

Business News

Key Realty, one of the top 30 independent real estate brokerages in the country, has announced a merger with the Central Group (formerly Re/Max Central Group) of Toledo. Dennis Degnan, Amy Saylor and Joe Albring, owners of Key Realty, made the announcement. “Central Group has a proven track record of...
EconomyNorwalk Hour

Free Webinar | May 25: How to Grow a Disruptive Software Company & Scale Globally

Growing a software company, let alone scaling globally, is no easy feat. Get the inside scoop on how to do it from a true industry veteran with a storied 30-year career leading cloud software businesses. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host and Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks with Leslie Stretch, President/CEO of Medallia (NYSE: MDLA). As the pioneer and market leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, Medallia collects and analyzes user data and transforms them into actionable insights for company leaders. With over $477 million in annual revenue, and an enterprise value north of $4 billion dollars, Stretch led the San Francisco, Calif.-based SaaS platform to a successful IPO in July 2019. Prior to Medallia, he delivered a 25x increase in value in the public markets during his time as President/CEO of CallidusCloud, culminating in the company’s acquisition by SAP for $2.6 billion in 2018. Stretch will share his most valuable leadership lessons -- from his executive positions at Sun Microsystems and Oracle to his CEO roles. Other topics include:
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Fintech Expert Michael Pearl Joins Kirobo as COO

Tel Aviv-based Kirobo, a startup working on decentralized solutions, has appointed Michael Pearl as the company’s new chief operating officer, who already took up his new role. Pearl joined the company weeks after it raised $5 million in funding from DigiMax, another company providing Artificial Intelligence and crypto technology solutions....
Economymartechseries.com

PandoLogic Inc. Acquires Conversational AI Recruiting Provider Wade & Wendy

PandoLogic, the world’s leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, today announced its acquisition of conversational AI recruiting provider Wade & Wendy. The action positions PandoLogic as the only programmatic advertising provider that can define a quality applicant without the inherent bias that results from human intervention. Marketing Technology News: Innovid...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Prominent hotel sells for $5.9 million at auction: report

The auction has ended for a prominent hotel in Cumberland County. A three-day online auction was held for the Radission Hotel Harrisburg. The auction ended yesterday and the high bid was $5.9 million, according to ABC27. It’s not clear who the new owner of the hotel is. Mark von Dwingelo of Hospitality Real Estate Counselors Investment Advisors, a national hotel and casino advisory firm said he had no comment until after the transaction closes. Von Dwingelo is handling the real estate transactiton for the seller. Darlene Johnson, the asset manager for the auction site Ten-X, also couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Retailwestminstereconomicdevelopment.org

Commercial Real Estate

With 26 business parks, 68 retail centers and almost 16 million square feet of commercial space, Westminster has real estate options to meet almost every business need. Our business parks come equipped with high-tech and high-speed telecommunication structures so you can set up operations quickly. And, Westminster has one of the largest concentrations of retail developments in the metro area.
Restaurantsberkeleyside.org

East Bay biz owners can still apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Hong Do, co-owner of the Cambodian restaurant Phnom Penh in East Oakland’s Laurel District, said in January that the restaurant was staying afloat by providing meals to Cambodian refugees via the nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Early in the partnership, the restaurant was averaging $8,000 in food sales to WCW every week. But with the organization now rolling back its restaurant orders to focus its relief efforts in other countries, that number has declined to about $2,000 a week, according to Do.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Freelance FinTech Chases The Sweet Spot Between Consumer And Business Banking

Gig workers. Contractors. Solopreneurs. Whatever you (or regulators) call them, working for oneself can be both a rewarding and challenging professional experience. The reputation of freelancing is one marked by financial struggles, working paycheck to paycheck or using side jobs to moonlight and earn a bit of extra cash. Today, however, the freelancing community has blossomed into an opportunity for stable income. In fact, according to Oona Rokyta, co-founder and CEO of FinTech Lance, freelancing became among the most stable of professional positions at the peak of the pandemic.
Tampa, FLfloridianpress.com

Fried Announces St. Pete Urban Farming Partnership

As she prepares to make an announcement on June 1st, which many believe will be her gubernatorial run, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) announced today that there was a new urban farming partnership with two organizations from the Tampa Bay area. Joined by St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman (D) and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor (D), Fried made the announcement, showcasing that St. Petersburg would be working with Tampa’s Lykes Brothers Inc. and St. Petersburg’s Brick Street Farms on an urban farming partnership.
Economycrunchbase.com

As Venture Dollars Grow, Steve Case Sees A Larger Landscape For Entrepreneurs

Editor’s note: This article is part of Something Ventured, an ongoing series by Crunchbase News examining diversity and access to capital in the venture-backed startup ecosystem. Read more about how venture dollars are spreading around the U.S. here and access the full project here. Steve Case openly admits he did...
Bethany Beach, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Bethany Beach hotels sold

Savills, a global commercial real estate advisory firm, represented Bethany Boardwalk Group LLC and Bethany Beach Ocean Inn, LLC in the disposition of the 112-room Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn and the 100-room Holiday Inn Express in Bethany Beach, Delaware. The properties were acquired by EOS Acquisitions, LLC. No...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Hamilton Insurance Group secures CFO replacement

Craig Howie has been hired to succeed Tony Ursano as group chief financial officer at Hamilton Insurance Group. In a release, the Bermuda-headquartered specialty underwriter revealed that Ursano will be leaving the company in the middle of July to set up an insurance and insurtech advisory business. His replacement, meanwhile, will take on the top finance post on July 01.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

Land Development 101: Choosing the Right Parcel of Land

Sue Hough is passionate about everything construction and loves building. As a little girl, Sue placed her Barbie Townhouse aside for the thrill of building a town from the scrap lumber her dad had lying around. The town was complete with schools, libraries, and hospitals. Oh, the wonderful adventures the Barbie and Ken family had!