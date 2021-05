Do the people in Santa Barbara want four more years of indecision and weak leadership. We will all have an opportunity to answer this question in November. Some of the homeless are on their way to burning the city down with fire after fire. There is a fire set almost every day with the Loma Fire almost wiping out TV Hill and its residents and KEYT! The Loma fire is the canary in the coal mine! No area in our city is immune to a firestorm! Fire insurance policies are being cancelled all over Santa Barbara. Our next-door neighbor's policy was just cancelled. City Hall all but ignores the criminals in the homeless population. They have to be weeded out and dealt with.