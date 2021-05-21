newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Multivehicle accident with several injuries reported on 5th Street Highway [Map]

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews are responding to a crash with a rolled over SUV and several injuries on Fifth Street Highway southbound near Lowe's and Route 12. Crews arrived on the scene about 2:15 p.m. and asked for six ambulances. The southbound lanes were reopened by 3:10 p.m. This is a developing...

www.readingeagle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Traffic Accident#Emergency Crews#Crash#Lowe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Mcclure, ILannanews.com

No injuries reported in school bus accident

A school bus used by Shawnee School District No. 84 was rear-ended while loading students during a routine stop. The accident occurred at approximately 7:10 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, May 11, on Grapevine Trail in McClure. Shawnee school administrators and Illinois State Police officers responded to the incident where various...
Trafficsdsheriff.gov

Serious Injury Accident - Santee

On May 9, 2021, at approximately 2132 hours, Santee Deputies were dispatched to a solo vehicle collision near the Costco located at 101 Town Center Parkway. Multiple citizens called 9-1-1 to report a vehicle had rolled over and they were unable to assist the driver. Deputies arrived on scene and observed the rolled over white Jeep SUV blocking the northbound lanes of Town Center Parkway just north of Mission Gorge Road. The sole occupant and driver, Miguel Mendoza (40), was trapped inside the Jeep. The Fire Department and paramedics arrived on scene and rescued Mendoza from the Jeep. The collision caused major damage to a light pole, tree and shrubs of the median on Town Center Parkway. Mendoza was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. He suffered several facial fractures, a broken jaw and the loss of several teeth. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the collision. The Santee traffic unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Traffic895thelake.ca

Head On Collision Injures One Person

One person is in hospital with undisclosed injuries following a collision on Highway 71. The head-on crash happened around 7:26 Thursday morning near Fadden Road. Provincial Police in Kenora are investigating and no other details have been released.
Trafficrockfordscanner.com

Accident With Injuries On The East Side

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Brief Synopsis: Sources are reporting an auto accident with injuries. It happened around 12 pm near E State st and Trainer. Reports of an automobile accident near this intersection. Non life threatening injuries were being reported. Traffic was being obstructed, avoid the...
Accidentsgcmaz.com

Cottonwood Boy Recovering After Being Hit By A Car Friday Morning

A ten-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car in Cottonwood Friday morning. Police were called to South Eastern and Valley drives at around 8:30 a.m. The initial investigation revealed an 82-year-old man was driving a Buick Rendezvous, heading south on Eastern Drive, coming around an uphill curve when he hit the boy. The child was riding a bicycle with a friend on the same side of the road in the opposite direction at the time. The boy was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was taken to a hospital, but was treated and released after experiencing shortness of breath. Police say speed or impairment appear to be non-factors in the accident. The incident remains under investigation.
TrafficCitizen Tribune

Multi-car crash on I-81 leaves southbound lanes blocked

A multi-vehicle crash at the one mile marker of Interstate 81 south left both lanes of traffic blocked. Around 7:34 a.m., a crash happened near the junction of Interstate 81 south and Interstate 40. All south bound lanes are blocked, as well as the left shoulder. The right shoulder was open, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

Single Vehicle Accident With Injuries

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. 1200th Street, 1/2 mile south of 1000th Avenue, Watson Township. Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was travelling north on 1200th Street. The driver advised that she lost control of Unit 1, slid off the side of the road, overcorrected, caused the vehicle to flip 3 times and landing on the vehicle passenger side.
Trafficfox44news.com

Overnight crash kills one in Temple

Temple Police are investigating an overnight crash that killed one person. The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop. Officers say the driver was traveling eastbound on the turnaround when the vehicle left the roadway, flipped, and caught on fire. Right now...
Violent Crimesnbcpalmsprings.com

Freeway shootings in Riverside leave multiple vehicles with damaged windows

Windows on two vehicles traveling along eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway were blasted out Tuesday by pellet or BB gun fire. The California Highway Patrol received a call of shots fired about 5:50 p.m. east of Lincoln Avenue and responding officers located the victim, who was driving a white GMC Safari van that had its middle left side window shattered, according to Officer Juan Quintero.
Trafficnews9.com

SUV Crashes Into Tulsa Salon

Crews responded to the scene of a vehicle crashing into a building Tuesday. The crash occurred at iidentity salon near East 27th Place and South Harvard Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to a Facebook post, there were no injuries. We’re told the driver of the vehicle fled the...
Trafficwvua23.com

2 dead after morning wreck on Highway 69 in Northport

Northport Police confirm two people died in a wreck this morning on Alabama Highway 69. The two-vehicle wreck happened near the intersection with Charlie Shirley Road, and traffic was rerouted throughout the morning until crews could investigate and clean up the scene. The identities of those who were killed have...
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

No injuries reported in Factory Connection accident

May 22—AMORY — The Amory Police Department was dispatched to an accident May 22 involving a vehicle that drove into the front of Factory Connection, alongside Highway 278. APD Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver said between the driver and customers inside the store, there were no injuries. "Thankfully it was...
TrafficNews 12

Motorcycle driver dies in collision with pickup truck

A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Route 9G and Violet Hill Road in Rhineback Thursday afternoon. Investigators say 61-year-old Juan Villareal was driving the motorcycle and died after slamming into the truck. The...
Trafficfallriverreporter.com

Four injured after multi-vehicle crash where truck flips over in Hanover

Police are investigating after a large sized truck flipped over in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday. A call came into dispatch just after 8:20 a.m. for a two vehicle crash at 351 Winter Street in Hanover. Upon arrival, responders discovered the vehicle and multiple injuries which caused officials to shut down...
Osceola County, IAkicdam.com

Highway 60 and 190th Street Accident Sends Two To Hospital

Osceola County, IA (KICD) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 60 and 190th Street on Saturday. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says after conducting an investigation, they determined that 37-year-old Heather Kruger of George was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Highway 60 while 34-year-old Kaila Rasmussen of Sibley was operating a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix and was crossing over Highway 60 at 90th Street when the vehicles collided.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

2 Motorcyclists Hospitalized In Hit-Run Crash On Baltimore Pike

A pair of motorcyclists were hospitalized in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend on the Baltimore Pike, authorities said. A Ford Econline work van fled the scene after the motorcyclists crashed into the driver's side door on the 1600 block of roadway on Sunday around 4:35 p.m., Southern Chester County Regional Police said.