Ford's Chief F-150 Engineer Is A Female Chinese Immigrant, And That's Awesome
There's no denying the dominance of the Ford F-150 in the United States. It's been the best-selling pickup truck for decades, and its reign as America's best-selling vehicle seems unconquerable. Now, Ford is keen to steer the F-150 into the future with the new Lightning, the first-ever all-electric truck from Dearborn. The person behind it all might come as something of a surprise, and what a welcome surprise it is.www.motor1.com