ORONO — The Fifth annual Suzanne W. Cole Reading Recovery and Early Literacy Institute will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20. The conference, which will be conducted virtually via Zoom, will be hosted by the University Training Center for Reading Recovery and Comprehensive Literacy at the University of Maine. In previous years, the institute has attracted more than 100 reading recovery teachers, literacy coaches and education professionals from across Maine.