Can someone who comes off the bench make an All-Defense Team?. Asking for Matisse Thybulle. In only his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Thybulle is quickly establishing himself as one of the most disruptive defenders in the league. Despite logging a limited 20.0 minutes per game, there are only five players currently averaging more steals than him (1.6) and only nine averaging more deflections (3.1). He also ranks first among all guards with an average of 1.1 blocks per game.