Santiago Arrested For Firearms Offenses, Drug Trafficking

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had a busy couple of weeks, dealing with suspects smuggling people and drugs. On April 29, deputies made a traffic stop on US 59 near CR 202. A roadside investigation revealed the driver and passenger were smuggling individuals for profit. The driver gave consent to search the vehicle. During the search, Methamphetamine was found in- side the vehicle. The driver and passenger were both charged with Smuggling of Persons, the driver was also charged with Possession of Controlled Substance PG1<1G (Methamphetamine). Driver N. Tellez has posted a $20,000 bond on the Smuggling of Persons charge and a $10,000 bond on the Possession of Controlled Substance charge and has been released from custody. Passenger N. Gonzalez has posted a $20,000 Bond on the Smuggling of Persons charge and has been released from custody.