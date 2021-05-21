newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Santiago Arrested For Firearms Offenses, Drug Trafficking

By Waqar Nawaz
STL.News
 1 day ago
Noel Ramán-Santiago Arrested For Firearms Offenses and Drug Trafficking. The individual was wearing an ankle electronic monitoring system and was released from State prison under a Habeas Corpus since May of 2020, pending murder and weapon charges. SAN JUAN, P.R (STL.News) United States Magistrate Judge Marcos E. López authorized a...

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

