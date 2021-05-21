Santiago Arrested For Firearms Offenses, Drug Trafficking

Police seized $100,000 worth of contraband as they arrested a Frederick man accused of trafficking a large amount of drugs throughout the county. Authorities executed search and seizure warrants Monday at Calvin Jerome Hall’s apartment and storage unit in Frederick, allegedly finding: 17.22 pounds of suspected marijuana, 190 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cartridges, six jars of THC wax, 13.4 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 191.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 70.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 532 suspected Alprazolam pills, 1,381.3 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 95 suspected MDMA (also known as Ecstasy/Molly) pills, Suboxone strips and $14,555 in cash. Police said in a prepared statement the contraband seized represents a street value in excess of $100,000.