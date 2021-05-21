Here's Where You Can Watch The Stepfather

I've written about how Disney Plus is dominating the streaming industry right now in part due to its consistent supply of event television, movie and show releases. Just look at the water-cooler megahit that was WandaVision, for example, or the release of the musical Hamilton, or movie launch exclusives like Frozen 2 and Raya and the Last Dragon as evidence of this. These have been event releases that have got people talking and stretched culturally outside of the current Disney Plus subscriber base.