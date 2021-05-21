newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Here's Where You Can Watch The Stepfather

By Sam Skopp
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

During what was more or less the golden age of slasher films, which spanned the 1980s and thereabouts, practically anyone or anything could be a fictional mass murderer. Genre pioneer "Halloween," for example, features a patient on the run from his internment in a sanatorium as its killer. "Nightmare on Elm Street," meanwhile, introduced the idea of a supernatural slasher with power over peoples' dreams that extends into their waking lives. Underrated slasher films from the era "The Prowler" and "Visiting Hours" feature a war veteran and staunch misogynist as their respective killers.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepfather#Supernatural Horror#Horror Films#Halloween Horror#Serial#Pluto Tv#Kanopy#Man#Daddy#Nightmare#Horror Classics#Underrated Slasher Films#Hellraiser#Actor Terry O Quinn#Genre Pioneer#Elm Street#Veteran#Audition#Amazon Prime#Intersperse Ads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesCosmopolitan

If You're Wondering How You Can Watch 'A Quiet Place, Part II', Here's the Deal

Sound the (silent) alarms, everyone. After a year of wondering what the heck is going on with A Quiet Place Part II, someone in the film heavens decided to give us a chance to finally see the movie. Come May 28, fans of the Abbott family will finally learn exactly what happened to them... and probably ask themselves a lot of questions along the way.
MoviesPosted by
SPY

Here’s How You Can Watch Barry Jenkins’ Underground Railroad for Free

If you’re wondering how to watch the new limited series Underground Railroad, we’ve got all the details right here. The highly-anticipated show, directed by Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins, chronicles Cora Randle’s escape to freedom prior to the Civil War in the south. The series, based on Pulitzer Prize-winner Colson Whitehead’s...
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Binge on horror, screams in 'Fear Street'

It's crunchtime for Leigh Janiak. The writer-director is less than two months away from her Netflix debut, and she's mixing sound and reviewing special effects with a clock ticking in the background. Only her process is moving at a much more harried pace than usual, since Janiak, as the director of the "Fear Street" trilogy, is trying to finish three movies at once.
TV ShowsObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, set in zombie-infested Las Vegas, is available to stream on Netflix today as well as a host of other new content including Aziz Ansari’s Master of None and Amazon Prime’s Solos. With appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie and others, this week’s streaming guide provides an intimate portrayal of mental health, loss and human connection during times of separation. Use our latest streaming guide to take you into the weekend on a high (and rather introspective) note.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

15 Movies You Need to Watch After You See 'Top Gun'

Welcome to Movie DNA, a column that recognizes the direct and indirect cinematic roots of both new and classic movies. Learn some film history, become a more well-rounded viewer, and enjoy like-minded works of the past. This entry recommends movies to watch after you’ve seen and/or if you like the top-grossing release of 1986: Top Gun.
TV & VideosCNET

The Woman in the Window review: Twisty Netflix thriller loses the plot

The Woman in the Window might not have seen its cinema release, finding a home on Netflix after a rocky series of delays and rewrites. Yet this was probably the best outcome. It has Netflix thriller written all over it: a contained setting, a star name, an easy to devour 90-minute runtime... and a flimsily stitched together plot.
MoviesStuff.tv

15 of the best movies under 90 minutes – and where to stream them

No stomach for three hours of weeping hobbits? These films get the job done in half the time. We all love an epic movie now and again, but sometimes you just don’t want to sit through two and a half hours of tedious exposition, big robots punching each other or little people rambling through the countryside.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best movie on Netflix ASAP

Pandemic movies are a guilty pleasure. Back in March 2020, Contagion trended on Netflix as people watched it for obvious reasons. But more than a year later, it’s clear our real-life pandemic experiences didn’t exactly match the high-octane intrigue of the Steven Soderbergh classic. But this 2019 movie, now streaming...
TV ShowsT3.com

Netflix plots to scare Disney Plus to death with Fear Street movie trilogy event

I've written about how Disney Plus is dominating the streaming industry right now in part due to its consistent supply of event television, movie and show releases. Just look at the water-cooler megahit that was WandaVision, for example, or the release of the musical Hamilton, or movie launch exclusives like Frozen 2 and Raya and the Last Dragon as evidence of this. These have been event releases that have got people talking and stretched culturally outside of the current Disney Plus subscriber base.
TV & Videosfilmdaily.co

Watch ‘Wrath of Man’ Streaming Free: Where to Watch Anywhere?

Is wrath of man available to stream? Is watch wrath of man 2021 online free on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max? Yes we have found an authentic link. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below. Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about wrath of man and we have all the ways you can stream the full movie online for free.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jack Black Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Jack Black is almost entirely defined by his boisterous persona both on the screen and off, with the actor possessing an endless supply of exuberance and charisma that’s seen him remain a hugely popular star for the last two decades, even though the vast majority of his filmography basically has him playing extensions of the same character over and over again.
TV Showsbloody-disgusting.com

Over 20 New Horror Movies and Shows Releasing in May 2021!

If you thought last month was packed with horror, get ready for what May has in store. From indie gems and TV shows, to the return of an iconic franchise and so much more, this month is going full speed from the start!. Arriving on VOD via Arrow May 3rd,...
TV & VideosThrillist

You Can Watch the Explosive First 15 Minutes of Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' Right Now

Fans of filmmaker Zack Snyder are used to waiting. Years passed between the release of 2017's widely loathed superhero team-up Justice League and 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League (aka the "Snyder Cut"), which dropped on HBO Max in all four hours earlier this year. Luckily, the wait for his blood-and-guts-filled follow-up, a Netflix produced zombie heist movie called Army of the Dead, will be much shorter. It arrives in select theaters on May 14 and on Netflix on May 21, but, perhaps most importantly, you can watch the first 15 minute of it right now.
TV & VideosAndroid Central

Hulu horror movies: Here are all the best horror films to watch now

If you're in the mood for a good scare, Hulu is the place to go. Whether you want to stream your favorite classic horror film, check out a Hulu original, or find something spooky that you've never seen before, Hulu has options. Here's a roundup of some of the best horror on Hulu right now.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Movie to Debut on Amazon Prime Video

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” the film adaptation of the popular West End musical, will debut on Amazon’s Prime Video. The film was originally set to be distributed on October 23, 2020, by the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, but Covid scrambled those plans and forced the studio to delay the release. Amazon bought distribution rights for an undisclosed sum. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” will now premiere on September 17, 2021, in over 240 countries and territories.
TV & VideosTheHDRoom

Watch ‘A Predator Returns’ Lifetime Movie Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Shark-obsessed Bruce is back for a third turn of terror in the latest all-new 2021 Lifetime Movie, A Predator Returns. Also known as Stalker’s Prey 3, this sequel has Bruce pretending to be a lighthouse resident shark researcher where he finds new opposite sex prey to obsess over.
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's Must-Watch 'Monster' Shakes Up the Courtroom Drama

How you respond to the end of this complicated case will tell you a lot about yourself. Three years after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival and a short-lived name change to All Rise, Monster has finally landed on Netflix. Based on Walter Dean Myers’ 1999 novel of the same name, the legal drama shoehorns the viewer into a horrifying, yet all-too-familiar, scenario in which a Black teenager named Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is facing decades in prison while on trial for a crime that he swears he hasn’t committed.