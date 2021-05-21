Inside David And Victoria Beckham's Marriage

It seems that Beyoncé was a huge fan of the Spice Girls, so much so that they inspired her to pursue a career in music, at least according to Victoria Beckham. “I don’t talk about it that much anymore, but what I [remember is that] we inspired lots of young women,” Beckham explained in a new episode of the Breaking Beauty podcast, around the 16-minute mark. “When I met Beyoncé a few years ago, she actually said to me: ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do, and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am.’”