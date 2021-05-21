newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Weeki Wachee Sentenced For Attempting To Entice

By Waqar Nawaz
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Weeki Wachee Repeat Offender Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Attempting To Entice A 13-Year-Old To Engage In Sex. Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced James Allen Shook (49, Weeki Wachee) to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to entice or coerce a child to engage in sexual activity. The court also ordered Shook to serve a life term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Sexual Abuse#Attorneys#State Prison#Federal Prison#Sex Acts#Ncis#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice#The Criminal Division#Criminal Division#Obscenity Section#Sex Jacksonville#Supervised Release#Agents#Court Documents#Person Hundreds#Lewdness#James Allen#Sexual Activity#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimesexplorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused in Attempted Shooting Sentenced Up to Two Years in Jail

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was accused of attempting to shoot another man outside a residence in Punxsutawney was sentenced to up to two years behind bars on Monday. According to a representative of the Jefferson County Prothonotary’s Office, 29-year-old Anthony Clyde Boggs Jr., of Glen...
Georgetown County, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Garden City man given maximum sentence of 30 years for attempted kidnapping

A Georgetown County jury convicted a Garden City Beach man for attempting to kidnap a woman and sentenced him to 30 years in prison. Jeremiah Anthony Dicapua, 70, was given the maximum sentence for an attempted kidnapping charge, said Alicia Richardson, the Georgetown County deputy solicitor who prosecuted the case along with Liz Smith, an assistant solicitor, for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Arcadia, FLMysuncoast.com

Arcadia man sentenced to 14 years after attempted drug buy

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - An Arcadia man caught in a 2019 drug sting has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Michael Torres, 41, was convicted of distribution and attempted possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The court also ordered Torres to forfeit $16,000 that was used in the offense.
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

Second man sentenced for attempted Edwardsville bank scam

EDWARDSVILLE — Johnny J. Collado, 30, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced Thursday to 28 months in federal prison and two years of court supervision after his release. In January, Collado pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. His co-defendant, Elvin Lugo-Cales, was sentenced to 51 months in prison on May 6.
Hull, TXOrange Leader

Kemah Man Sentenced for Liberty County Attempted Bank Robbery

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Kemah man has been sentenced to federal prison for violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. Jimmy James Mamoth, Jr., 59, pleaded guilty on July 13, 2020, to attempted bank robbery and was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.
Wauseon, OHthevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Man Sentenced For Attempted Disrupting Public Services

A Wauseon man was sentenced on May 14, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman. Marcos Garcia, 36, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Disrupting Public Services. He attempted to damage a cell phone, so It could not be used to call for emergency assistance.
Sex CrimesNew York Post

Ex-Marine gets 30 years for prostituting hundreds of women

A former Marine convicted of pimping out hundreds of women — including some he plied with drugs — over nearly two decades has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Jesse Gabriel Marks, 38, was sentenced May 7 after pleading guilty in September to sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced earlier this month.
Law EnforcementCourthouse News Service

Miami Cops Ask Panel to Overturn Convictions for Helping Drug Dealers

ATLANTA (CN) — Attorneys for two former Miami cops convicted of drug trafficking charges after escorting cocaine suppliers in an FBI sting told an 11th Circuit panel Thursday that their clients’ convictions should be overturned due to procedural errors at trial. “This case is about an entrapped rookie police officer...
Public Safetyrestorationnewsmedia.com

Convict sentenced in multimillion-dollar tobacco smuggling case

A Pink Hill man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for smuggling millions of dollars worth of cut-rag tobacco from Wilson to an Indian reservation in Canada. Phil Caprice Howard, 55, arranged for tobacco cut into fine strips for use in cigarettes to be trucked from Wilson to the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation Reservation in New York on at least 220 occasions, according to court records and a news release from G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.