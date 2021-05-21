Weeki Wachee Sentenced For Attempting To Entice
Weeki Wachee Repeat Offender Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Attempting To Entice A 13-Year-Old To Engage In Sex. Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced James Allen Shook (49, Weeki Wachee) to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to entice or coerce a child to engage in sexual activity. The court also ordered Shook to serve a life term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.stl.news