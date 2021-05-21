newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Free LinkedIn courses to improve your CV

By Entrepreneur en Español
New Haven Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn entrepreneur knows that he never graduates or finishes preparing and that training is key to achieving goals. LinkedIn Learning published a list of free courses that you can take on its platform to continue acquiring skills and succeed in your professional career. Become a graphic designer : If you...

www.nhregister.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Content Marketing#Graphic Design#Content Management#Effective Marketing#Linkedin Learning#Seo#Free Courses#Master Digital Marketing#Marketing Plans#Content Strategy#Project Management#Design Teams#Graduates#Company#Discover#Cybersecurity#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Computers
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyRolling Stone

Tips on Developing a Dynamic Social Impact Strategy for Brand Growth

Establishing an impactful social impact strategy is necessary to grow your brand in the modern era. Your competitors are invariably more interested in social media marketing, digital ad spend and public relations strategies, in addition to integrating the latest widget on their websites. However, by establishing an impactful social impact campaign, your brand can achieve those same goals with the added benefit of virality.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Tips To Improve Your Critical Thinking Skills

Many people have the misconception that critical thinking is just a skill reserved for academics. The truth of the matter is that everyone has to think critically on some level to get through life. Whether you are deciding what clothes to wear or what movie to watch, you are using your brain and analytical skills. Critical thinking is a skill that can be developed over time by following these simple steps.
Internetmediapost.com

Salespeople: Mind Your Manners -- And Maybe Use LinkedIn

Over the years, I’ve routinely returned to a topic that always sparks interest. Sometimes that interest gets some readers mad at me, while other times it gets me some happy emails and comments in the section below. The topic is, of course, salespeople and the tactics they use to reach...
EducationMarketingProfs

Six Ways Good Customer Experience Goes Beyond Website Design

Your B2B company probably already has an appealing, highly functional website. Establishing and maintaining a Web presence that way is undoubtedly important: A site that works smoothly and looks great can encourage people to spend time on it and return frequently. However, a beautiful, highly functional website should not be...
Small Businesspenbaypilot.com

Tuition-free, online website design course for small businesses

Offered by New Ventures Maine, Grow Your Business Online is an online, tuition-free course designed to provide small business owners the tools, skills and mentorship to build a successful digital presence. This course is a partnership with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO) and GoDaddy. Using an online platform, entrepreneurs...
Small Businesstheorcasonian.com

EDC presents a FREE, 5-week regenerative business design course

||| FROM VICTORIA COMPTON for ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL |||. The EDC invites entrepreneurs, business owners and community leaders to join in a FREE, 5-week, intensive course in Regenerative Business Design. Led by renowned permaculture designer and educator Patty Love, the course will guide participants through the steps necessary to build – or rebuild – a sustainable business that reflects participants’ core values regarding the environment, society and more. This EDC course will be held online from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 17, May 25, and June 1, 8, 15.
Cell Phonesfoodlogistics.com

Foodetective Launches New API Service

Foodetective introduced its new API and interface, raising $2 million in seed funding. The integrating services from over 300 vendors allows restaurants to merge their technology in a custom, centralized location and are able to access all their subscribers in a single app. In addition, the platform aggregates data from...
Jobskgrt.com

Adams Radio Group is NOW Hiring a Digital Marketing Director

Adams Radio Group’s Digital Department is looking for a Digital Marketing Director to provide content for our 5 markets in the country. If you have graphic design, photography, web and video experience, let’s talk! Your main focus will be creating digital content to meet our clients’ and the company’s promotional needs. Responsibilities: ● Create eye-catching graphics and engaging designs ● Produce digital projects from start to finish ● Develop and maintain library and backup files ● Work closely with Sales, Marketing and Programming Departments across our markets ● Event Promotion, including photography and videography ● Maintaining websites for all markets ● Working with Tune-In for streaming services ● Working with our web partners for website updates and coding for contests, promotions, etc. ● Working with Google for business listings, info, postings Qualifications: ● Previous experience in digital media or other related fields ● Proficiency in macOS ● Proficiency in Adobe Creative design and editing software programs (including After Effects, Encore, Illustrator, Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere) ● Proficiency in WordPress maintenance ● Proficiency in maintaining apps on services like the App Store and Google Play ● Knowledge of Copyright law related to images and licensing ● Must be deadline and detail-oriented ● Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment ● Knowledge and understanding of video, photography and visual graphics Resumés, references, and digital portfolios may be submitted to [email protected]
Economyrismedia.com

Survey Your Agents to Improve Support and Retention

Agents Like to Give Feedback, so Give Them the Opportunity Often Through Surveys. Here is an interesting workplace fact: 91% of management teams think that they understand their employees’ happiness, experience and needs. Unfortunately, only 74% of workers feel the same way. Applying that to a real estate company, it’s...
Computersfreecodecamp.org

How to Design Good Typography - Free Treehouse Course

Typography is one of the most important aspects of good design. It is especially important for web designers. We just released a course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel that will teach you all you need to know about creating good typography as a UX Designer. Hope Armstrong developed this course....
Internethypebot.com

Monetizing your user-generated content: An Artist’s Guide

After sinking endless blood, sweat, and tears into your music, it’s only reasonable that you get paid for every iteration of it that gets created. Here, we look at how to make that happen. Guest post by Randi Zimmerman of the Symphonic Blog. [Editor: The examples below link to Symphonic...
ComputersPosted by
Black Enterprise

This Design Tool Creates Beautiful Business Presentations With a Single Click

Presenting is an art form. After all, you’re essentially telling a story through the facts and figures you want to showcase. While you can always practice your spiel, crafting a stunning presentation doesn’t come super easy. If you don’t have a designer at your disposal or don’t have the know-how to create quality visual content. The good news is you can turn to visual marketing tools to put together slick-looking decks.
EconomyBusiness Insider

3 easy tips on how to get started with affiliate marketing for your business

Affiliate marketing is one of the biggest sources of online income available right now. Affiliate marketers earn commission when someone purchases through their unique affiliate links. Marketing expert Ryan Alarid says with the right audience and authentic content creation, it's an easy job. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Jobscofmag.com

3 Top Tips to Improve Your Approach to Hiring

The business of recruitment has become a booming industry. And, while that is good news for those who are looking for interesting and exciting new jobs, it is not always good news for businesses with positions to fill. The pressure to hire the best person for the job has never been so apparent. With so much competition across all industries, the people that you have working on your team can make all the difference to how successful you truly are. This can make a difference both in the present day and also when considering the long-term aspirations of your business.
Behind Viral Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

Your TikTok profile could be your CV as the platform gets set to launch a recruitment service where fun video applications replace in-person interviews

The pandemic has changed the way we work immeasurably. As well as a mass shift to remote working, the number of people out of work has soared – the UK unemployment rate was estimated at 4.9% in the three months to February 2021, a 0.9% increase from a year earlier, representing approximately 1.7 million people.
SoftwareBit Rebels

5 Reasons Why You Should Use An Affiliate Marketing Software

Having an affiliate marketing blog is an excellent idea to make a profit. You can have it as a side hustle or a full-time job. If you do it right, every side job will eventually turn into a full-time job. To be sure that your efforts pay off, you need...
Jobshowtogeek.com

How to Quickly Generate a Resume from Your LinkedIn Profile

If you already have your work experience listed on your LinkedIn profile, it’s easy to get the site to automatically generate a resume for you. Here’s how to do it. How to Generate a Resume from Your LinkedIn Profile. All LinkedIn profiles include a button to download the profile as...