newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Far right Belgian soldier who hoarded weapons still at large

By RAF CASERT Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of specialized forces kept hunting Friday for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...

www.timesdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brussels#Belgian#Ap#Associated Press#Weapons#Brussels#Hunting#Copyright#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
MilitaryJanes

US Navy seizes large weapons shipment in Arabian Sea

The crew of US Navy cruiser USS Monterey seized a large shipment of weapons after stopping and searching a dhow in the north of the Arabian Sea on 6-7 May, with the US 5th Fleet saying it included thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles, and rocket launchers.
MilitaryTimes Daily

Belgian manhunt for soldier on terror-watch list goes on

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian forces kept up their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies while the government remained nonplussed over how a known threat to society could have had access to an array of heavy weapons. Support local...
Public Safetywtvbam.com

Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions. The 46-year-old soldier, Jurgen Conings, left his home near the Dutch border on Monday morning and has not...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Massive Belgian manhunt continues for armed soldier on run

BRUSSELS — Over 400 specialized forces in Belgium intensified their search Thursday for an armed soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list because of his extreme right-wing sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy weapons in army barracks before disappearing this week. As the experienced soldier evaded...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Belgian authorities scour national park for rogue soldier

Belgian security forces on Thursday were combing a national park for a soldier suspected of extreme-right views who went missing after stealing arms from a military base and threatening public figures. Hundreds of police and army personnel were deployed on the hunt for Jurgen Conings, 46, after his abandoned vehicle was found in the area near the Dutch border on Tuesday evening with four rocket launchers inside. "More than 400 people are sweeping this territory to try to resolve this dangerous situation," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told lawmakers on Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors warned that Conings, who reportedly served in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, likely remained armed and dangerous after he was suspected of stealing weapons from a military base where he worked as an instructor.
Violent CrimesTelegraph

Four missile launchers found in abandoned car of far-Right soldier on the run after threatening virologist

A heavily armed soldier on the run from Belgian police has been named by the force after they retrieved four missile launchers from his abandoned car. Jurgen Conings, a veteran of 20 years and suspected Nazi sympathiser, is thought to be spending a second night in hiding in a national park after threatening one of the country’s most famous coronavirus experts.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

French pilot 'was tied to a target and had fighter jets open fire and drop bombs around him as part of terrifying hazing ritual'

A French pilot has filed a legal complaint after being subjected to a traumatic hazing ritual in which he was tied to a target and had fighter jets open fire around him. The unnamed man had just been posted to an airbase in the south of the island of Corsica in March 2019 when he was grabbed by colleagues and tied up with adhesive tape.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

US military trashes unwanted gear in Afghanistan, sells as scrap

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The twisted remains of several all-terrain vehicles leaned precariously inside Baba Mir’s sprawling scrapyard, alongside smashed shards that were once generators, tank tracks that have been dismantled into chunks of metal, and mountains of tents reduced to sliced up fabric. It’s all U.S. military equipment. The...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Rogue Belgian soldier lurked near potential target's home

A Belgian soldier with suspected extreme-right views who absconded with military weapons spent two hours lurking near the home of a potential assassination target, officials said Friday. An investigating judge has opened a probe into an alleged "terrorist attempted murder" four days after 46-year-old Jurgen Conings disappeared, leaving behind "troubling" letters threatening coronavirus experts. The search for the serviceman, which has been joined by specialist police units from four countries and troops backed with armoured cars and helicopters, has focused around a national park in northeastern Belgium, near the Dutch border. But four days later, officers have lifted a cordon around the Hoge Kempen park, near where the suspect's abandoned car was found earlier in the week with anti-tank rocket launchers inside. He is thought to have taken more weapons with him and gone on the run.