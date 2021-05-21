Live Music is Back with Cam in Studio QYK

Nashville, Tennessee — Time Life and the nationally-syndicated hit television series THE SONG: Recorded Live @ TLG Farms recently announced a partnership to release live performances recorded exclusively for the popular show, with the first collection of songs available on all major streaming platforms beginning May 14, 2021. Songs by Season I artists All-4-One, Big & Rich, CeeLo Green, Lonestar, Rome Ramirez, Rick Springfield and Jim Messina will all be accessible for streaming. The two companies will also work closely together to develop enhanced content for THE SONG’s YouTube channel, including previously unreleased footage.