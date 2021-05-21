newsbreak-logo
Live Music is Back with Cam in Studio QYK

By Rachel Pitts
995qyk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long time of not having our QYK family come together for live music, we finally had a chance, with safety precautions, to welcome Cam to Studio QYK. One of our QYK Guitar alum, Cam‘s voice is amazing and she treated us to quite the acoustic performance!

