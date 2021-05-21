Illinois To Pay Off Two Billion In Emergency Debt Early

PANEL FOR CORONAVIRUS RELIEF—Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has formed a panel to come up with ways to spend the $1.5 billion dollars the state is receiving from the latest federal coronavirus relief package. Democrats passed the bill in Congress without a Republican vote through the budget reconciliation process. The Republican governor on Tuesday signed an order creating a 14-member steering committee for the state’s share of the $1.9 trillion relief measure that became law in March. During his announcement- Hutchinson explained how the federal money should be used.