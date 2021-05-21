Disabled Man Feels Instant Bond With Shelter Cat Who Is Missing One Leg, Just Like Him

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWhen a Wisconsin man decided to adopt a cat, friends pointed him towards Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, a shelter and cat café in downtown Green Bay. Indeed, when Robert Bartel arrived at the cage-free shelter, he quickly found his perfect companion animal. Paneer was a rescued orange feline missing one back leg–-just like Robert, who was born with only one leg and gets around with a prosthetic.

