Judge orders competency evaluation for ‘QAnon Shaman’ after attorney questions mental abilities of some Jan. 6 defendants

By Spencer S. Hsu
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge on Friday ordered a mental health evaluation for Jacob Anthony Chansley, often referred to as the “QAnon Shaman,” after his lawyer questioned whether one of the most visible participants in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol is competent to stand trial. Chansley, 33, of Phoenix,...

