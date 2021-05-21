Judge orders competency evaluation for ‘QAnon Shaman’ after attorney questions mental abilities of some Jan. 6 defendants

Somehow, the lawyer representing the Capitol riot’s QAnon Shaman is managing to come across as more unhinged than his notorious client. One day after he was widely condemned for using the ableist slurs “fucking short-bus people” and “fucking retarded” to describe the Capitol rioters, attorney Albert Watkins was invited to appear on CNN. But, rather than seeing it as the perfect opportunity to apologize, he went on the defensive and refused to say sorry for his outrageously offensive remarks. Anchor John Berman kicked off the appearance by asking Watkins if he’d like to apologize, and the lawyer responded with a firm “No.” The interview only degenerated from there, when Watkins ranted about how professionally he’s been handling the case of Jacob Chansley, or as he called him “the guy that was shirtless, with horns, tattoos, a fur.” He then claimed his remarks were all part of a brilliant legal strategy to highlight the mental-health problems of some of the Capitol rioters. “All I had to do was get vulgar... in a short soundbite-driven quote that permitted this very issue to come to the fore,” said the lawyer.