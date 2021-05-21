newsbreak-logo
CMA board limits Morgan Wallen's award eligibility

By KRISTIN M. HALL
FOX26
FOX26
 1 day ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year's CMA Awards but not the show's top prize, a sign of the continuing fallout after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. The Country Music Association's Board of Directors voted that...

