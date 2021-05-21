newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

DOH-Lee issues health alert for Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdR3S_0a7DLUmb00

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH) is issuing a health alert for the Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks based on reports of algae toxins found by the ramp. When blue-green toxins are detected, DOH recommends individuals avoid contact with the water.

Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed. Children and pets are especially vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially important.

Additional information on blue-green algae is available on the Department of Health’s website.

If you wish to report a new algae bloom please visit DEP’s Algal Bloom Monitoring & Response webpage.

DEP, the five water management districts, DOH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services all work together to respond to algal blooms.

DEP has been closely monitoring and testing algal blooms and will continue to respond to any new reports.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

2K+
Followers
889
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Health
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doh#Water Management#Fish And Wildlife#Algae Blooms#Water Conservation#Pets#Dep#Blue Green Toxins#Algae Toxins#Blue Green Algae#Algal Blooms#Gastrointestinal Effects#Department Of Agriculture#Doh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 1,976 new cases and 58 new deaths reported

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, there have been 2,293,980 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 2,251,148 Florida residents and 42,832 non-Florida residents. There are 36,133 Florida resident deaths reported, 724 non-resident deaths, and 93,148 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Red tide reported at multiple Lee County beaches

Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) reported Friday red tide blooms near Tarpon Bay Road Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Lynn Hall Beach Park, Lover’s Key State Park and Bonita Springs Beach Park. According to the health department, “Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye,...
Cape Coral, FLWINKNEWS.com

New vaccination site to open in Cape Coral

Starting next week, you’ll have another option for getting your COVID-19 vaccination in Cape Coral. The city and Curative have been working closely with the state and private partners to vaccinate people in our area as quickly and safely as possible. About 38% of people in Lee County are fully...
Lee County, FLfox13news.com

Manatee treated at ZooTampa after eating toxic algae released back into the wild

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Deputies in Lee County, Florida, recently helped return a 1,100-pound manatee back to the wild video from the sheriff’s office shows. The manatee, who was given the nickname Darling, was found trapped in mangroves back in February after it had eaten red tide algae and suffered health issues as a result, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.