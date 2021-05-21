newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Here is the first screenshot from Crysis 2 Remastered

By John Papadopoulos
dsogaming.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Crytek teased a possible remaster of the second Crysis game. And today, Crytek released what appears to be the first screenshot from it. My guess is that the team will officially reveal Crysis 2 Remastered next week. That, or we may get a surprise trailer later today or this weekend.

www.dsogaming.com
