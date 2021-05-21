Here is the first screenshot from Crysis 2 Remastered

Fatal Frame, or Project Zero as it’s known in other parts of the world, has gone without a new entry since 2014’s Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (which we liked pretty okay). Despite not having a new game in over five years, a new motion picture adaption is in the works from Silent Hill film director Christophe Gans, and the series producer has remarked multiple times that he’d love to see a new entry on Switch, or at least something. This year is the series’ 20th anniversary, and fans have been eager to hear what Koei Techmo and Nintendo might have in store. A small tease was made last year regarding a potential celebration, and it looks like we finally know what that celebration is! The celebration is pain, pure, unpasteurized pain.