Currently, the daily chart reveals that Bitcoin (BTC) lacks strong resistance on the upside. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is hovering at $38,076.65 facing the key resistance of $40,000 but it’s been rejected and now trading sideways. However, if the Bitcoin price continued to consolidate in this way, traders could soon see it break above the mentioned level of key resistance and it could then be obvious to target the potential resistance of $42,000. In other words, traders may see a larger decline in the coming days if the coin breaks below the lower boundary of the channel.