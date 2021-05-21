newsbreak-logo
Weber County, UT

Weber State basketball: Freshman big man Alex Tew signs with Wildcats

By BRETT HEIN Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWeber State men’s basketball has added another young big man ahead of the 2021-22 season. Alex Tew, a 6-foot-11 freshman center, signed to play for Weber State on Thursday. Tew is a native of Cheshire, England, and played a post-prep basketball season at Cooper International Academy in California. Tew was named MVP of the Prep Elite Conference’s pandemic-shortened season this year. He will be 20 years old when the upcoming season begins.

