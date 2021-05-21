newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Here's What Red Lobster's Chief Biscuit Officer Actually Does

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As far as seafood is concerned, one of the biggest restaurant chains that has managed to appeal to fans across the country is Red Lobster. According to the brand's website, the team pays close attention to the quality of seafood at the restaurant and sources only the highest-quality ingredients available, noting, "Red Lobster has been committed to seafood sustainability since we first opened our doors in 1968 ... We're also proud to have spent decades building personal relationships with suppliers who share our values."

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Food Drink#Restaurant Chains#Food Chains#National Biscuit Day#Big Cheese#Red Lobster#Cbo#Cfo#Cheddar Bay Biscuits#Seafood Sustainability#Brand New Menu Items#Thrillist Notes#Suppliers#Officer#Doors#Loads#Entries#Quality Picks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Red Lobster® Launches "Big Cheese" Biscuit Sweepstakes To Celebrate National Biscuit Day

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Biscuit Day on May 14, Red Lobster ® is paying homage to its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits ® and the guests who go crazy for them by announcing the chance to become the first-ever Chief Biscuit Officer (CBO). That's right, the home to everyone's favorite biscuits is launching the "Big Cheese" Biscuit Sweepstakes, during which one lucky Gold or Platinum My Red Lobster Rewards ℠ member will win Chief Biscuit Officer status for the year, including big-time VIP perks:
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Here's Why You Should Be Warming Your Cream For Drop Biscuits

It was probably Shakespeare who first posited that now-classic conundrum: Would you risk it for a biscuit? The Bard knew that biscuits were mischievous kitchen bedfellows; tricksters of the pastry world, whose moniker alone has been known to cause befuddlement. In the U.K. and Ireland, "biscuit" is the word one uses to refer to what Americans would call a "cookie," while the soft, dense, baseball-sized baked good that America calls a "biscuit" is recognized as a savory scone by most of the rest of the world (via BBC Good Food). Add to this cultural confusion the notion that the creamy bread bites can be made several different ways and it's no wonder Shakespeare pondered whether you should even bother risking the perilous pastries at all.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Most Surprising Food Sold At Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous has many hot ticket items on their menu. Their "World Famous" Hot Dogs inspire an eating contest every Fourth of July and their fries are just as legendary, even being named "Best Fast Food Fries" by the New York Daily News in 2014. Among their menu items, you can also find some pretty stacked burgers, chicken and chicken sandwiches, hero sandwiches, and creamy, dreamy shakes — your typical American fare.
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Review: Red Lobster - Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix is a dry biscuit mix that you can use to make the chain's signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits at home. An 11.35-oz box cost me $2.50 on sale and makes 10 biscuits. These are pretty easy to make as you just need to add water...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Customers Are Jealous Of These Employee-Only Fried Mac And Cheese Bites

When you think of Chick-fil-A, what comes to your mind? Is it the brand's signature chicken sandwich? Or perhaps you're partial to the Chick-fil-A nuggets and like to slather them with ketchup before wolfing them down. Chick-fil-A is a favorite across the nation for good reason. The brand is proud of the fact that all its ingredients are fresh. Its website states, "Since the beginning, we've served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones, and we bread it by hand in our restaurants. Produce is delivered fresh to our kitchens several times a week."
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Amaretto And What Does It Taste Like?

Going out for cocktails with friends is fun, but on nights when you'd like to enjoy an adult beverage without the $15 price tag, having a well-stocked home bar is key. Alcohol-enthusiast Ina Garten likes to keep hers equipped with Scotch, vodka, bourbon, and gin, along with a few key mix-ins like club soda and ginger ale (via Barefoot Contessa), but that's just a shortlist of spirits that you should try to keep on hand. Along with the other "main" liquors like rum and tequila, you also want to make sure you have a few liqueurs available so you can mix up a fun drink or two during your night in.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This McDonald's Deal Isn't Saving You As Much Money As You'd Think

In 2018, a judge dismissed a class action lawsuit that had hounded McDonald's for two years. As Eater recapped, the complaint leveled in the lawsuit was that McDonald's had deceived customers with Extra Value Meals when really it would be cheaper — by 11 cents in one case and 41 cents in another — to buy the items individually.
RestaurantsWiscnews.com

Chick-fil-A faces sauce shortage, limits what's given to customers

The supply chain shortage just got fowl: Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it's giving out to customers because of limited stock. The chicken chain said Wednesday that industry-wide supply chain issues, which are affecting essentially every aspect of the economy, have resulted in a "shortage of select items" that Chick-fil-A serves, including sauces.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Switchel And What Does It Taste Like?

Have you ever heard of switchel? If not, it's time to get to know this puckery, refreshing drink. Switchel is a type of sweetened vinegar punch (via The Kitchn), which sounds weird until you consider that technically, lemonade is a type of sweetened acidic punch. Switchel is actually pretty similar to lemonade: a tart mixture of apple cider vinegar, a natural sweetener like molasses or maple syrup, fresh ginger, and water, it packs a thirst-quenching wallop, especially when served over ice (via The Kitchn). Also known as haymaker's punch, switchel has a long history in the United States, where it was supposedly sipped under the hot sun by colonial farmers as they cut grasses for hay (via the Old Farmer's Almanac). Switchel is easy to make at home and is a welcome addition to the arsenal of cooling summertime beverages, along with shrubs, punches, and all manner of 'ades. Let's take a look at this delicious, and historical, drink.
Public HealthPosted by
Mashed

Shake Shack Fans Won't Want To Miss This Vaccination Deal

Get out that vaccination card because Shake Shack has a tasty free food offer you can claim after getting that shot in your arm. According to the brand's website, now through June 12, vaccinated guests can receive a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries in-store with any burger or chicken sandwich purchase. While this offer had originally been offered just in New York City, the promotion has since expanded across the country (except for airport, stadium or ballpark locations, according to the chain). Guests will have to show proof of the vaccine to redeem the offer, but the company assures no personal info will be stored or collected.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Best Grocery Store Hot Sauce, According To 26% Of People

Hot sauces take up a considerable portion of the condiment aisle these days, and though a majority of them might look the same with their vibrant, red-orange hue, true connoisseurs of the spicy condiment know that they're far from equal. Some are thicker than others and are slightly sweeter on the palate, while others have a delightful vinegariness to them that takes eggs, potatoes, and tacos to the next level. And let's not forget about the amount of heat that each bottle brings, which, let's be honest, is the reason we douse our food with the stuff in the first place.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Red Lobster And Olive Garden Have In Common

Olive Garden and Red Lobster are two incredibly popular restaurant chains in America — and they have something interesting in common. But maybe not necessarily the food. The former is known for its fast casual and delicious Italian food (even if their ravioli and fettuccini alfredo are more Americanized than authentic fare from Italy) as well as those famous endless breadsticks! The story goes that the breadsticks were the product of an employee playing with some leftover pizza dough in the kitchen — and they continue to tantalize taste buds every day.
RestaurantsPosted by
MarketRealist

Why It Only Costs $10K to Own a Chick-fil-A Location

Are you thinking about opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant location because of the low franchise fee? You might want to think again. There are several reasons why it only costs $10,000 to own a Chick-fil-A location. Article continues below advertisement. You don’t own a Chick-fil-A location. The biggest reason it only...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Jon Taffer Reveals The One Mistake He Sees People Make When Ordering Drinks At A Bar - Exclusive

Jon Taffer, host of the hit show "Bar Rescue," Nightclub Hall of Fame inductee, bar owner, and a former bartender (just to scratch the surface of his decades-long career) has seen a person or two order a drink in a bar (via Nightclub Hall of Fame) — or maybe make that a person or 10,000, to be more accurate. And while Taffer strongly believes there are no good or bad drinks (he says "taste is very personal") he will admit there is one distinct way people order their drinks wrong.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Swear This Italian Dressing Tastes Just Like Olive Garden's

Almost as exciting as the first real DIY recipe for Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Aldi shoppers swear by the store's Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, a Darden look-alike (and taste-alike) new Italian dressing. Says Aldi shopper Amyliabedylia, "This dressing is amaze balls....seriously just like olive garden and 1/4 the price! I refuse to get roped into name brand any longer!!" (via Reddit). This 16-ounce bottle definitely looks like the Olive Garden original — a creamier Italian, more white and ranch-style than a vinegar-and-oil base.
Food & DrinksKITV.com

Pringles is entering the fried chicken sandwich wars with its new flavor

The never ending fast food fried chicken sandwich wars are entering a whole new dimension. Pringles is partnering with Wendy's for its newest chip flavor that's based on the chain's spicy chicken sandwich. The end result is a potato crisp that mixes the "fiery spice blend" of the chicken sandwich and a "perfectly crunchy and extremely convenient bite" of a Pringles, the company said in a press release.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Fans Think This Controversial Ingredient Might Be Why Its Chicken Sandwich Is So Good

Chick-fil-A has had its fair share of controversial instances. Before 2012, the company was called out for its consistent donations to, and seeming support of, ani-LGBTQ organizations. The Christian Post reported that Chick-fil-A's then-CEO (and son of the company's founder) Dan Cathy said on a radio show in 2012 that "we are inviting God's judgment on our nation" by supporting same-sex marriage. Since the backlash faced there, the company stopped donating to some but not all of the aforementioned groups. And in 2019, they finally refocused their charitable donations, instead giving to "education, homelessness and hunger," reported USA Today.
RestaurantsPeople

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Biscuits for National Biscuit Day — Here's How to Get Them

Popeyes is celebrating National Biscuit Day, and poking fun at themselves a little in the process. On Friday, May 14, the fast food chain will be giving away a free biscuit and along with small drink with any $5 purchase through the app or online. When ordering, you have to use the code "#SoDry" during check out—a nod to the endless memes about the plight of eating Popeyes' biscuits without a beverage handy.