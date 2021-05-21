newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Langdon, ND

Langdon Area School Board Election to be held June 8

By Lori Peterson Republican Publisher
cavaliercountyextra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Langdon Area School District’s annual school board election is being held Tuesday, June 8. Polls are open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Langdon Area High School. There are two positions open; both are for a three-year term. One seat is for Langdon city, and one seat is for rural at large. Also on the ballot this year is whether or not the school district should publish their minutes in the newspaper. Voters can vote in-person on June 8 or by mail-in ballots. If you are in need of a mail-in ballot, contact the business manager at the high school at 256-5291.

www.cavaliercountyextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Langdon, ND
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#City Manager#Office Manager#Board Of Education#Community Manager#Ottertail Power Company#Insurance Agent#Mostad Insurance Services#Pta#Penn State University#A Master Of Education#Pembina County Fsa#Langdon City#Re Election#Mail In Ballots#Voters#Teachers#Business Manager#Polls#Schoolchildren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Cavalier County, NDcavaliercountyextra.com

Schneider honored as Cavalier County Teacher of the Year

Langdon Area Elementary School teacher Kim Schneider has been chosen as the Cavalier County Teacher of the Year. She was nominated by Langdon Area Elementary School Principal Todd Hetler. “Mrs. Schneider is a representative of the excellent and selfless teachers at Langdon Area Schools,” said Hetler. “As with all of...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

UND graduate student Gracie Lian named to North Dakota higher-ed board

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed UND student Gracie Lian to a one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education. Lian, a Grand Forks native, is a graduate student at UND and is a master’s of public administration candidate. She has served as president of the North Dakota Student Association and student body president for the UND Student Government Association.
Langdon, NDcavaliercountyextra.com

City Commission holds meeting

The Langdon City Commission met Monday, May 10, 2021, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The department reports started with the street department reporting that they have been patching potholes, getting mowers out and ready, and setting out (watch for children) signs. Street also reported changing the 13th Avenue and 11th Street intersection from yield signs to STOP signs as there’s a lot of children in the area. ​The sewer department has been cleaning out the old water plant before demolition. Other than that, all has been regular operation. As stated at the last meeting the sanitation department is now on their summer schedule that can be found on the city website.
EducationGrand Forks Herald

Letter: A decay in North Dakota higher education?

I grew up in North Dakota and graduated from one of the state’s universities obtaining a quality, transformative education that subsequently put me in good stead during my career in high tech. That quality higher education is now jeopardized by legislative action that unduly restricts educators’ independence. Pulling up stakes is not easy, so it may be that few current faculty members leave. However, for prospective future faculty a decision to avoid a state that’s developing a reputation for a restrictive teaching environment will be quite easy.
Cavalier County, NDcavaliercountyextra.com

Cavalier County is the recipient of grant dollars

Cavalier County will soon be the recipient of a grant authorized by the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly that will enhance two major economic development projects currently underway in the county. The grant is in the amount of $1.5 million and will be shared by the Cavalier County Job Development...
Langdon, NDcavaliercountyextra.com

City Commission conducts business

The Langdon City Commission met April 26, 2021, for their scheduled meeting. Barb Crockett was present with concerns of the commercial utility billing and expressed that if this is enforced, her renters may not stay. Commissioner Nowatzki expressed that the board was in agreeance and a letter would be sent out explaining how the billing was going to work out. A meeting to discuss changes in the ordinance was to be set up to visit about an amendment.