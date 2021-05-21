Langdon Area School Board Election to be held June 8

The Langdon City Commission met Monday, May 10, 2021, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The department reports started with the street department reporting that they have been patching potholes, getting mowers out and ready, and setting out (watch for children) signs. Street also reported changing the 13th Avenue and 11th Street intersection from yield signs to STOP signs as there’s a lot of children in the area. ​The sewer department has been cleaning out the old water plant before demolition. Other than that, all has been regular operation. As stated at the last meeting the sanitation department is now on their summer schedule that can be found on the city website.