Langdon Area School Board Election to be held June 8
The Langdon Area School District’s annual school board election is being held Tuesday, June 8. Polls are open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Langdon Area High School. There are two positions open; both are for a three-year term. One seat is for Langdon city, and one seat is for rural at large. Also on the ballot this year is whether or not the school district should publish their minutes in the newspaper. Voters can vote in-person on June 8 or by mail-in ballots. If you are in need of a mail-in ballot, contact the business manager at the high school at 256-5291.www.cavaliercountyextra.com