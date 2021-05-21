newsbreak-logo
Jimmie Allen To Sing National Anthem Ahead of Indy 500

By Emily Morgan
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyD9m_0a7DL0dI00

Before drivers start their engines at the annual Indy 500, Jimmie Allen will take the stage to sing the National Anthem. The race is set to take place on May 30 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NBC will broadcast the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, with coverage beginning at 11 am ET.

“We are excited to welcome Jimmie to the Racing Capital of the World for a memorable and emotional Memorial Day Weekend performance,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement to the IndyStar.

“The National Anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and this year’s rendition carries extra meaning as we prepare to welcome fans back to the Indy 500 and honor our frontline heroes,” he added.

The organization plans to allow 135,000 attendees to witness the race in person. As of now, there is not yet an official start time.

For Allen, this is only the beginning of what is gearing to be a busy summer. He’ll be joining country legend Brad Paisley for his 2021 tour beginning in July. The two are also set to appear alongside one another on “Good Morning America.”

Jimmie Allen Set to Stay Busy This Summer

It’s rumored that the two will also perform their recent collaboration “Freedom Was a Highway.” Allen featured the duet on his 2020 EP, Bettie James.

“Man I am super excited!” Allen excitedly said during an interview on CMT Radio about touring with Paisley. “We got the offer to go out with Brad, and I was like, ‘Yes! Let’s make it happen! Whatever we gotta do to make it happen!’ It’s cool because we get to sing [‘Freedom Was a Highway’] together every night.”

Late in August, he’ll host the first Bettie James Fest in his hometown of Milton, Delaware. The festival was named for his late grandmother, Bettie Snead, and late father, James Allen.

“I’m hoping their memory lives on through this festival,” Allen confessed in a statement. He’ll also be joined by special guests DJ Jazzy Jeff, Neon Union, Hero the Band, Chuck Wicks, and Chase Martin.

The festival will take place at Hudson Fields in Milton on Saturday, Aug. 7, with tickets going on sale Friday, May 21 at 10:00 am ET.

In other Indy 500 news, the race is off to a rocky start after Thursday’s practice round left a driver hospitalized.

Paramedics transported Santino Ferrucci to a local hospital after he suffered a crash during the practice round. After his car bolted around and backed hard into the wall, he immediately felt pressure on his left ankle and needed to be carried to a safety truck.

Ferrucci had claimed the third quickest time and was also in second place at the time of his incident. It’s unclear if Ferrucci will race in the upcoming race.

