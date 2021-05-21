newsbreak-logo
El Dorado, KS

Stewart receives annual leadership award

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Butler Community College ACBSP Business Student Leader Award recipient is Mara Stewart of El Dorado. Stewart was nominated by Marketing Department Chair Jared McGinley. The Accreditation Council for Collegiate Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) developed the Business Student Leadership Award to recognize excellence in business student leadership. Butler...

