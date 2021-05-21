Apple Wants Users To Trust iOS, But It Doesn't Trust iOS Users

Apple will likely announce iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 during next month's WWDC event. A new concept imagines what those two updates could offer, including an always-on display. If everything goes according to the usual cadence we can expect Apple to announce iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 during next month's WWDC. That means we have just a few weeks to wait before we get to see what Apple has lined up, but maybe we don't have to wait at all. A new concept of both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 could hint at what's to come, and how Apple could unlock the power of tablets like its brand new iPad Pro.