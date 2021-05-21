Fernandes urges Man Utd to sign ‘top’ Serie A star ‘better’ than he is

Bruno Fernandes feels Manchester United could do far worse than sign one of his former team-mates when they look to strengthen this summer. Having secured second spot in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s challenge is to bridge the gap to Manchester City. They are currently eight points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s champions with just Sunday’s trip to Wolves left this term in the league. There is then the small matter of the Europa League final with Villarreal on May 26 before attention turns to summer recruitment.