Washington State

Washington GOP Rep. Newhouse: Investigation into Capitol riot needs ‘balanced approach’

By KTTH AM 770
MyNorthwest.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Washington state Republican Representatives Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler joined Democrats in voting to approve the formation of an independent commission to look into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Newhouse spoke to KTTH’s Jason Rantz Show to explain what he’s hoping to achieve with the investigation.

mynorthwest.com
