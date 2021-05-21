newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GTA 5 player becomes first to beat the game without taking damage

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

One incredibly determined GTA 5 player has become the first to beat the game without taking any damage, and they managed the feat in just nine hours. Granted, that's nine hours for the successful run, which Speedrunner UnNameD says was preceded by 47 unsuccessful attempts. Still, it's an incredible accomplishment that's hard to fathom if you've ever played the game (there's a lot of bullets). You can watch the prologue and first part of the no-hit run up top, and then follow with part 2 and then the pulse-pounding conclusion here. I only wish we could've seen/heard the speedrunner's reaction when that final cutscene kicks in and they realize they just made GTA 5 history.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Gta#End Game#Pc Game#Serial Killer#Peyote Plant#The Game#Speedrunner Unnamed#Bullets#Abyssal#Wish#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Grand Theft Auto
Related
Video GamesDestructoid

What's one title you think every single video game fan should experience?

-Black Red Gaming continues listing their "Game Selections" with entries 17-20 regarding games everyone should play. -LaTerry presents this month's Band of Bloggers prompt focusing on Photo Modes in Video Games. -Flegma responds to the prompt quickly with this blog about the shmup, Shoot the Bullet. -Kerrik52 continues their Tales...
Video Gamesxda-developers

How one can play and win in GTA 5 director mode?

GTA V has several modes to play, and Director Mode is one of them. Every way of this particular game is unique and has its plus points. To keep the game interesting forever, one can try various modes. Primarily players love to try the director mode to have some more exciting features of the GTA V. With GTA 5 director mode, you can have more fun. One can make it full of adventure and win multiple times with clever tricks and strategies. Today we are going to mention some of them exclusively for you. There are some unique benefits of playing GTA 5 that you can take into your consideration. for more information click the link: xxxxx.
Video GamesPCGamesN

GTA Online players gather on NoPixel for in-game memorial to fellow roleplayer

A large group of Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayers gathered at the tail end of the weekend to hold a memorial service for a fellow player who tragically passed away after a battle with cancer. The service lasted for one hour on one of Los Santos’ beaches and consisted of various players coming forward to pay their respects and share memories.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The 25 best fighting games to play right now

There’s nothing that brings people together like pummelling seven shades of sprite out of each other in the best fighting games. Whether you’re an EVO-watching hardcore player or a button-mashing connoisseur, the accessible readability of two gigantic health bars and fighters throwing fists is something that we can all enjoy. While the PS5 and Xbox Series generation may be painfully lacking in shiny new fighting games for now, thankfully, backwards compatibility means that there’s no shortage of controller gripping beat ‘em ups to get completely over-invested in.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Legends of Runeterra champion skins are coming to the game

Legends of Runeterra patch 2.8.0 has been released, and with it comes the next big event, Dark Horizon. The theme of this event is alternate universe versions of League of Legends characters battling it out as cosmic entities. Just like previous events, Dark Horizon will contain new boards, card backs, emotes, icons, and guardians. But the biggest reveal today is the long-awaited addition of Legends of Runeterra champion skins.
Video Gamesgtaboom.com

Rockstar Games Teases Summer DLCs For GTA Online Including GTA 3 Anniversary

Rockstar Games may have just announced the release date for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S ports, but that doesn't mean we aren't getting anything new until then. A slew of DLCs are headed to GTA Online in the coming weeks and months, filling the summer with plenty of content - and the 20th anniversary of GTA 3 is around the corner too.
HobbiesICV2

'THE HOBBIT' 'THE BATTLE OF FIVE ARMIES' BOARD GAME RETURNS TO HOBBY TRADE

Ares Games announced The Battle of Five Armies: Revised Edition, an updated edition of the original two-player standalone game, for release in September. Ares first released The Battle of Five Armies board game in 2013, which is based on the final battle in The Hobbit (see "'The Battle of Five Armies Board Game'"). The new updated version includes improvements to rules and cards first seen in the Collectors' Edition. This first printing of this editon will also feature a War of the Ring mini-expansion called The Fate of Erebor. It is variant scenario for War of the Ring which assumes that the Free Peoples lost the Battle of Five Armies.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Overwatch 2 multiplayer changes to 5v5 teams with one tank

Changes are on the way to the Overwatch meta. As confirmed by Blizzard today during a developer PvP livestream, the sequel is going to shake up the team dynamics in a major way. Overwatch 2 multiplayer will change from 6v6 to 5v5 teams, with fixed roles and only one tank. I hope you’re not a fan of the double shield meta, because that’s looking to go away when the game lands.
Video GamesComicBook

Overwatch 2 to Shrink Team Sizes to 5v5 for PVP Modes

Announced today during Blizzard's Overwatch 2 Developer PVP Livestream, Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller confirmed that the team sizes in the game will be getting an adjustment in the upcoming sequel. Since its launch in 2016 the first Overwatch has been a team-based objective shooter with two teams of six, at a later point forcing players into roles with two DPS, two healers, and two tanks; for Overwatch 2 however teams will shrink down to five for each team. The sequel will have two DPS, two healers, and one tank per team. The developers confirmed that this was due to the changes in how Overwatch is played over the past five years.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Battlefield 6' Leak Finally Shows The Game In Action

It's time to ratchet up those excitement levels, as it looks like Battlefield 6 is shaping up quite nicely. A new leak has shown a little bit of the as-yet-unrevealed trailer in action, something that is sure to be a hit with fans waiting to see more from the long-awaited action FPS. Although these leaks leave much to be desired in terms of game details and clear visuals, the snippet of giffed footage looks like it has buckets of potential.
Video GamesIGN

The Falconeer Warrior Edition - PlayStation and Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer

Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, explore a stunning oceanic world and engage in epic aerial dogfights in the air combat game, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on August 5, 2021. Check out the announcement trailer for the game for a look at the world, combat, and more. Take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast oceanic world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent. Throughout multiple campaigns, you will experience life from many different perspectives and loyalties as you embark on a journey of discovery, and solve the mystery of the Ursee, its people and history. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes the fully updated game along with The Hunter DLC which adds a new player class and more, as well as the Edge of the World DLC which features additional side quests, new locations and 2 new playable classes with unique mounts.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Rogue Lords – “Disciples” trailer

Nacon, Cyanide Studio, and Leikir Studio are back with another video for Rogue Lords. Today’s trailer focuses on the game’s Disciples mechanic. At the start of each run of Rogue Lords, you create a team of three Disciples. Each characters have unique attacking and defensive skills, and none of them are limited to a single role. Choose your team based on your play style and adapt your Disciples’ arsenal of skills to in-game events to defeat the most powerful enemies. Each Disciple has their own special skills. You will need to choose different combinations of spells and curses to create diabolical team synergies.