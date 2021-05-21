newsbreak-logo
Branson, MO

Celebration of life ceremony to be held for Brenda Meadows

By Tim Church
bransontrilakesnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA celebration of life ceremony for Brenda Meadows is being hosted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 at the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson. Meadows died on April 7, 2021. The family of Meadows are inviting the public to join them in celebrating the life of the wife, mother, grandmother, Branson community leader, USO Entertainer, Army veteran and friend. Meadows and her husband, Marshall, have served the Branson area community for many years with their daughters Meredith and Krista.

