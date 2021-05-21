The Flash Fans React To First Look At Impulse

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Through the long and winding road that saw Zack Snyder’s Justice League become a reality, several aspects of the original vision had to be resurrected from where they lay dead and buried. Among the most integral pieces that was revived in the process of completing the HBO Max title was Ezra Miller’s Flash and a lot of the backstory he carried with him. But one especially important thing that found its way back into the finished product was The Flash’s big part to play in the Russian finale.