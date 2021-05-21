You're Next Writer Confirms There Were Never Plans for a Sequel

The real reason that there was never a Scarface 2 is that the interest in it was lost and there was no more drive to see the son of Tony Montana take up the role his old man had been forced to vacate. It does sound as though Brian De Palma was ready to go, as was Michelle Pfieffer, but nothing ever happened on it and the project just faded away. The other reason of course is that Tony Montana was finally executed at the end of the first movie, and no matter that a comic book series was created detailing how Montana survived (his body was so coked up it didn’t realize it had died) the live-action version was over and done with. The idea of anyone taking over this classic is kind of hard to fathom no matter that De Palma did take the idea from a previous gangster movie. There is apparently a remake in the works, but this time using a Mexican individual to play the role of Scarface. How this will go is hard to say since the reality of the story is something that can’t really be denied considering that cocaine is still a problem. But trying to top Al Pacino’s role as the titular character does feel as though it might a risky proposition simply because this movie was and still is iconic. Thinking anyone can match it or top the story sounds more than a little ambitious. It can likely be done, but the fact is that it’s not going to be easy. Trying to follow in the footsteps of those that created the version that so many people know isn’t something to be taken lightly since that group of actors, of which several still remain, managed to create a story that people still know front to back and treasure in a very real way.