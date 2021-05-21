You're Next Writer Confirms There Were Never Plans for a Sequel

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDirector Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett have become major forces in the world of genre filmmaking, with the pair currently working on a Face/Off sequel and an adaptation of ThunderCats, though their upcoming opportunities are largely thanks to their previous efforts in the world of independent horror. Their home-invasion slasher You're Next drew immense praise on the film festival circuit, with its passionate following of fans hoping to somehow return to that world in some sort of continuation. However, Barrett recently confirmed that, despite how passionate fans are about the film, there were never any plans to continue it in any capacity, based largely on its underwhelming reception by general audiences. Barrett's latest film, Seance, is currently in theaters, On Demand, and on Digital HD.

