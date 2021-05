U.S. Naval Forces Central Command has released footage of the incident in the Strait of Hormuz with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) on 10 May. On Monday, IRGCN’s fast in-shore attack craft (FIAC), a type of speedboat armed with machine guns, conducted unsafe and unprofessional maneuvers and failed to exercise due regard for the safety of U.S. forces as required under international law while operating in close proximity to U.S. naval vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.