newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

More people struggling with pets, overcrowding sanctuaries – Tucson, Arizona

By tucson
eminetra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome call it the “Arizona pig problem” and say it’s getting worse. According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, many people who decide to keep pigs as pets haven’t done the research needed to get an accurate picture of what it takes to properly care for pigs. As a result, people let go of the pigs and let them go without going anywhere.

eminetra.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Marana, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pig#Home Care#Craigslist#The Iron Wood#Overcrowding Sanctuaries#Sanctuaries Source Link#Lonely Pigs#People#Pig Heads#Adoption#Veterinary Consultations#Country#Qualified Owners#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Pets
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Arizona Statetucson.com

New museum exhibit explores Arizona's 'place in space'

From the discovery of Pluto to the ongoing mission to bring back samples from an asteroid, Arizona has positioned itself at the center of the universe when it comes to space exploration. Starting Thursday, the Arizona History Museum in Tucson will launch a new, six-month exhibit dedicated to the state’s...
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona StateDerrick

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona Statechamberbusinessnews.com

Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...
Tucson, AZPLANetizen

Tucson's Pledge to Plant 1 Million Trees

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero in February announced a pledge to plant one million in the hot semi-arid city by 2030. At the time, Mayor Romero joined the 1t.org US Chapter Stakeholder Council, a group of public, private and nonprofit leaders committed to the restoration of 1 trillion trees globally. Quinn McVeigh reports on the city's pledge in an article providing background and details.
Arizona Statekawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Rd., from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson, Arizona

NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
Phoenix, AZMiddletown Press

Pima County revokes face mask policy to follow fed guidance

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its mandatory face mask policy in most public settings on Friday for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a day after federal health officials issued similar guidance. The board voted 4-1 to change the mandate to a recommendation. Tucson...
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Tucson events calendar

1. Congress Cookout with Black Cat Bones; 2. Tucson - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!; 3. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — AZ; 4. Phoenix, Az: SUPER CLASS Everything Eyelash Teeth Whitening/ Gem Training!!; 5. Tuesday Night Live: Mark Insley and the Broken Angels;