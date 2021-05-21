'I Tried the Tom Brady Diet...and Lasted Four Hours'

You may have seen this challenge pop up on your “for you page” on TikTok. The four-course meal challenge is a (slightly competitive) but fun way to get out and try new restaurants with friends while supporting local businesses, which is exactly what my friends and I did last weekend. The challenge is set up in four different categories: Drinks, Appetizers, Entrées, and Dessert. The courses are similar to what you’d order in a restaurant, but instead of going to just one place you change locations for each category! We did the brunch version, where drinks were coffee and teas but the dinner version has an option for alcoholic drinks. (Even though we‘re college students that doens’t mean we want to start drinking at 11 am.)