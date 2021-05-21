newsbreak-logo
NFL

'I Tried the Tom Brady Diet...and Lasted Four Hours'

sarasotamagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI took on the challenge of trying Tom Brady’s famous TB12 diet, which focuses on 80 percent plant-based foods and 20 percent animal products, with about three to four protein shakes per day. While I couldn’t guarantee this amount of protein, mainly because I don’t own Brady’s special TB12 protein powder, I felt prepared after reading his website, which details a day of eating in his life. Turns out, he doesn’t eat exorbitant amounts of calories, and says he leaves the table feeling “75 percent full” each time.

