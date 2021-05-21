Body of missing South Windsor woman Jessica Edwards found in East Hartford; husband arrested in connection to her death Friday night

The body of Jessica Edwards, the South Windsor mother who has been missing for 12 days, was found Friday morning in thick woods in East Hartford, police said. Her husband was arrested in connection with her death later Friday night.

The “significantly decomposed body” of the married mother was found off Chipper Drive near the entrance to the Hockanum River Linear Park, South Windsor Police Spokesman Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said at an evening press conference.

“[We found Edwards] in a heavily wooded area, with a high canopy,” he said. “We found her not necessarily near a body of water, but not far off a trail area where that entrance is off Chipper Drive.”

Cleverdon said that teams began searching the area around 9:30 a.m., Friday, after investigators obtained “technological data related to a phone that’s related to the investigation,” and that Edwards was found through the help of police dogs and an aerial search.

“What we had to deal with early on was trying to piece everything together,” he said. “We had a very open timeframe that we were dealing with that we had to try to put a lot together. Day-by-day we were able to get a little closer to establishing a location, it certainly wasn’t an overnight ‘aha’ moment. A lot of it had to deal with obtaining information a little point at a time. With following up with search warrants, we certainly had some big incidents that were able to get us to that point.”

Edwards’ husband, Tahj Hutchinson, 22, was charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with her death, South Windsor police announced Friday night. He was taken into custody around 9 p.m., and is held on a $1 million bond.

The case has not yet been ruled a homicide, pending results of an autopsy. Hutchinson may face additional charges once the autopsy is complete, police said.

Edwards, 30, had visited her sister and mother on May 9 in East Hartford. Her husband told police that she left their South Windsor condominium early the next day and no one had seen her since. Initially, her husband mentioned that Edwards had left in another person’s car, but police “do not believe that’s accurate” anymore, Cleverdon said.

“It really depends on what the OCEM’s (Office of the Chief Medical Examiner) autopsy to give us some more information, but we believe we have a good grasp on what happened,” Cleverdon said.

Manchester police were helping South Windsor police Friday evening at a site on Fairview Street in Manchester related to the case, Manchester police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said. Cleverdon would not comment on the possible connection.

With help from state police detectives, South Windsor police searched Edwards’ condominium and three vehicles a week ago.

Edwards did not take her own vehicle and her phone was off, police have said. A student at Manchester Community College studying respiratory therapy, she missed a clinical class at Hartford Hospital on the morning of May 10.

It was unlike Edwards not to communicate with friends and loved ones, her sister, Yanique Edwards, said. She last saw her sister on May 9, Mother’s Day, at about 10:45 p.m. at their mother’s house. Jessica was wearing black leggings, a long-sleeve T-shirt and a black vest.

Dozens of relatives and friends had searched the banks of the Connecticut River from East Hartford to South Windsor and in other areas, trying to keep their hopes up that Edwards would be found safe and reunited with her baby and other family members.

At the scene in East Hartford where her body was found, one woman among a group of family members fell to the ground, covering her face. Later, Edwards’ mother and other relatives embraced in a group hug.

More community members continued to gather near the scene Friday afternoon, including a friend of Edwards who said she had known her since middle school.

“All I pray for is if she’s not alive, they just give her parents the peace to bury their baby,” she said before police confirmed that the body was found. “Don’t let that woman linger, wondering what happened to her daughter, for the rest of her life.”

Police say that they’ve maintained consistent contact with Edwards’ family, including a two-hour conversation Friday morning about “where this case will end up.”

“They miss their daughter, or their sister, greatly. So it’s our obligation as an agency to make time to help them find as much closure as possible,” Cleverdon said. “We believe we are headed in the right direction.”

Edwards’ 7-month-old baby is safe with family members, Cleverdon added.

The investigation remains ongoing and that more information will be provided once it’s available, police said.

